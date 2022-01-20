Here is some big news for the Kaufman Lions basketball fan base.
Senior Daylon Dickerson has been nominated to play in the prestigious McDonald’s High School All-American basketball game.
According to Kaufman’s head boys basketball coach Matt McLaughlin, Dickerson is one of 49 players from the Southwest region to earn a coveted nomination to play in this game. The Southwest region encompasses the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, and New Mexico.
To this point in his high school career, Dickerson has scored 1,434 points, grabbed 888 rebounds, and dished out 248 assists. During this season, Dickerson is currently averaging 17.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 steals. Note: He will soon surpass 1,500 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 250 assists in his high school career. He has been a part of 70 victories with the Kaufman Lions’ basketball program over his three and a half years at Kaufman High School so far.
The final rosters for the McDonald’s High School All American basketball games (boys and girls) will be announced on Jan. 25 via ESPN’s NBA Today show. If Dickerson makes the final roster, the McDonald’s High School All-American basketball games are scheduled to be played on March 29 at WinTrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Historically, this game began in 1977. Some of the legendary basketball players who have played in this game are as follows: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Dominique Wilkins, James Worthy, Ralph Sampson, Isaiah Thomas, Sam Perkins, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Shaquille O’Neal, Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Kevin Garnett, Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, and Kevin Durant.
(0) comments
