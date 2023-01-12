John R. Floyd, 87, of Kaufman, Texas passed away on January 9, 2023. Born in Ola, Texas to James “Tuck” and Jewel Roland Floyd, John was the seventh of their eight children. After he graduated from Kaufman High School in 1954, John earned a Bachelor’s degree from North Texas State University and a Master’s degree from Amber University. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Lee, on June 2, 1961 and they raised their daughter Cynthia in Richardson, Texas. John started his career working for Texas Instruments as a security guard while he was in college, and retired from TI after working for 37 years in Human Resources. He then worked for VLSIP in Richardson, Texas. After retiring to his farm in Kaufman, John became active in the Kaufman Lions Club. John is survived by Janice, his wife of 61 years; daughter Cynthia Floyd DeMars and husband Greg of Rockwall; grandson Jordan DeMars and fiancée Arielle Schwartz of New Orleans; sister Neda Joyce Jumper of Ola; brother-in-law Jerry Lee and wife Lisa of Lancaster and many nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, as well as siblings Jim Roland Floyd, Bonnie Mae McPhail, Faye Howell, Fern Howell, Dorothy Hart, and Charles Floyd.
In lieu of funeral services, the family requests honoring John by making a contribution to the Kaufman Lions Club, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, or a charity of your choice.
