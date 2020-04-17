Local businesses and employers in Kaufman are approaching the one-month mark of having reduced services, or closing their doors indefinitely.
The Kaufman Chamber of Commerce has been working to advocate for all businesses during this time, not just its members, said Anne Glasscock, the CEO of the chamber.
“We’re calling all of our members, just to check up, and we’ve had several calls with restaurants,” during the past few weeks, she said. After the success of the mayor’s challenge to get 2,500 meals ordered from local businesses in one week, the Chamber and Economic Development Corporation are partnering to do another challenge. Starting on Monday, April 13, local customers are asked to save their restaurant receipts. This challenge will run through May 15.
“At that time, turn in your receipts to the chamber and we will have great prizes for the top four winners,” Glasscock said. Details are on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Free webinars on marketing and other business topics are available to all area businesses, as well. “Training is something everyone can do from home,” Glasscock explained. Details on these webinars can also be found on the Chamber Facebook page.
For businesses applying for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration they can get the paperwork through the chamber if their financial institution is overwhelmed right now. Chamber staff can email the loan paperwork to anyone who requests it. Also, if anyone would like assistance filling out the loan paperwork, there is a Small Business Development Counselor who works with the Chamber office that can assist.
Kaufman is among the many chambers in Texas and throughout the country working on advocacy issues through groups such as the Save Small Business Coalition, Glassock explained. The coalition is advocating for the fourth phase of federal funding to create the COVID-19 Business Continuity and Recovery Fund. Proponents hope this fund could help all impacted businesses, regardless of size, industry or location, and would be similar to the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.
While the chamber has had to close its office doors during this time to maintain social distancing, staffers are still working at home to handle businesses’ inquiries and emails.
The chamber website at kaufmanchamber.com continues to be a source of information for all local residents, and there is a video featuring Numo Manufacturing, which normally manufactures promotional products in Kaufman, but has switched its production line to create facemasks and gowns for hospitals, care facilities and nursing homes.
“If your business has a special going on, some unique way you are helping your clients, we want to know and will help you spread the word,” Glasscock said. “Please drop us an e-mail at info@kaufmanchamber.com Or, if you have had a great experience with an local business in the last few weeks, let us help you brag on them too!”
The chamber offices can be reached at (972) 932-3118.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.