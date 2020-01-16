Ellis Odell Meadors, age 86, of Kaufman, Texas passed away on Dec. 27, 2019. Ellis was born on July 26, 1933, in New Baden, Texas to George Levi Meadors and Martha (Mattie) Day Meadors. Ellis was one of nine siblings born to this union.
Ellis lived in the Dallas and Kaufman area most of his adult life and retired from his life time career, Master-Halco in Dallas. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Linda Peavler Meadors; son Rickie Meadors; three brothers, Melvin, Ray and Eugene Meadors; and two sisters, Helen Acuff and Mildred Boyd.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son; Wayne Meadors of Adkins, Texas; two daughters, Kimberley Jackson of Wichita, Kansas and Patricia Depotter of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Gladys Ward of New Baden, Lucille Dittmar of Dallas, and Melba Boyd and husband A.Z. of Seagoville.
He also is survived by nine grandchildren, Stormie Gardner, Ashley Neuhaus, Amber Stebleton, Amalia Jackson, Randle Meadors, Mary Narro, Crystal Clayburn, Grant Welds and Amanda Welds; 12 great-grandchildren, Cory Reddell , Karleigh Myers, Jaylen Neuhaus, Jeremy Trefethen, Ashton Gardner, Aiden Stebleton, Aires Stebleton, Richard Narro, Andrew Narro, Rylie Clayborn, Dylan Clayburn and Madalyn Sims and a host of other beloved family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Anderson Clayton Funeral Home in Kaufman.
