Michael Lewis Bennight, was born November 3, 1970 and passed away on Sept. 19, 2020.
He was born in Kaufman to Frankie and Billie Greenlee Bennight. He was blessed with a baby sister Michelle, three years later. Mike and Michelle grew up in Kaufman in the same home his parents welcome so many to this day. Spending Childhood years on the baseball field, BMX Racing, Days on end with Neighborhood friends and Hunting. He graduated from Kaufman High School in 1989. This is where he met the love of his life Jennifer Omi who he dated for 4 years. Three years after high school they married on June 22nd of 1992 and started a beautiful family right away and were blessed with 3 children: Michael Chase, Koby Chance, Caitlyn Brianne.
Daily Life became extremely busy full of ongoing activities ....it was his joy, as with any really involved parent , but he was an exceptional father. And not only to his own children but to others. Mike has always been stern and you knew where he stood on any topic because he was very direct, yet was naturally nurturing as he taught skill and respect to many young ones. He Coached-He Served-He Supported He was incredibly loyal. Being a devoted father and husband was his NUMBER ONE job on this earth. Though a Jack of many trades , there was nothing he couldn’t tackle. You see he learned from a master of many. Mike had more best friends than fingers, and they became his family, just as thick as blood. But his number ONE was his father, Frank. He learned every skill he ever needed in life along side of his daddy, and he taught his own boys these life skills that cannot be mastered in a classroom. Rayline Blinds had the honor of being his final employer and will remember Mike as one of their most dedicated.
Traditions were ever so present in the Bennight family and they were as steady as the sun in gathering and supporting each other. Life’s hard. And this family is full of survivors. His marriage with Jennifer was unbreakable no matter the storm and regardless of the struggle at hand, they made it through hand in hand. Nearing the end of his time with us over the past few years he enjoyed the open road to its fullest, even if they didn’t get very far from home.
They loved being outdoors and riding their motorcycles with their close group of friends and family. His faith and relationship with The Lord grew as quickly as his garden of kids and grandkids were. He seeked out the answers of salvation and his walk with the lord and was baptized at Community Life Church of Kaufman on May 20, 2019.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Jennifer Omi Bennight, Parents:Billie and Frank Bennight, Children: Chase, Chance, Caity, Grandchildren: Bella, Chloe May, Koby, Sister: Michelle Bennight Stephens, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by: Edna Kaser, Albert Greenlee, Irvin and Anna May Bennight. A visitation was held on Wednesday, September 23 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life was held at CLife Church on Thursday, September 24 and interment followed at Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
