In the last few weeks, the Kaufman Lady Lioncross country team has been running with a calm confidence, believing that when the competition gets tougher, they can and will perform at their highest level.
They proved this confidence was real on Nov. 24 at the UIL State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock when they raced their way to a third-place finish. Their reward for this outstanding team performance is an impressive trophy that will find a special place in the Kaufman High School trophy case for years to come.
The varsity team members for the Kaufman girls at the State Meet were led by senior Ellie Galan (14th in a time of 12:20), senior Alondra Campa (22nd in a time of 12:38) sophomore Joselyne Sanchez (44th in a time of 13:01), freshman Barbara Ruiz (57th in a time of 13:14), junior Sloan Wilson (62nd in a time of 13:16), senior Jaira Garcia (73rd in a time of 13:27), and sophomore Madison Thurston (111th in a time of 14:29). There were 122 runners in this two-mile Class 4A girls race. Also, individually, in the Class 4A boys’ division, Kaufman sophomore Edwin Rivera finished 37th in a time of 16:51 out of 123 runners in this three-mile 4A boys’ race. We will look for more strong performances from this top runner in upcoming seasons.
Overall, when the final results were tabulated in the Class 4A girls team division, the top three teams at the 2020 State Cross Country Meet were Canyon High School in first place with (68 points); second place went to Celina High School with 74 points, and Kaufman rounded out the top three with 121 points.
Rounding out the 12 teams at the 2020 State Cross Country Meet in the Class 4A girls team division were Bandera High School, Waxahachie Life High School, Argyle High School, Decatur High School, Corpus Christi Tuloso Midway High School, Huffman Hargrave High School, Wimberley High School, Salado High School, and Lufkin Hudson High School.
Most of these schools were state ranked going into their final competition of the season. However, Kaufman was not intimidated and they were ready to run. On a cool, windy, and wet day, the Lions ran a smart and tactical race as their objective was to stay close to Celina High School, putting them into a position to win a top three trophy. It turns out that their game plan was spot on and it did indeed lead them to that coveted finish.
Head Coach Denver Stone, Assistant Coach Angela Dees and the Kaufman girls are to be congratulated for a job well done at the UIL State Cross Country Meet. It is quite an honor to bring home a third-place trophy from the toughest meet of the season.
