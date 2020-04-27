Bobby Ray Estes, 89, of Crandall, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020.
Bobby was born on June 26, 1930 to William and Lola Bell Patrick Estes in Pampa, Texas. They moved to Crandall, where he was raised and graduated from Crandall ISD in 1949.
He was a locksmith working for the Dallas Independent School District for 26 years before retiring.
Bobby married Mary Lois McFarlin in Kaufman on March 25, 2000, and they just celebrated 20 loving years together. He spent time repairing small engines, lawn mowers and weed eaters for his friends and neighbors. He delivered meals-on-wheels, visited people in the assisted living homes, and helped anyone who was in need of assistance. He was a very benevolent man who gave unselfishly to everyone. Bobby was a member of the Central Baptist Church of Crandall as a beloved deacon and served on numerous committees.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife of 48 years, Mary Katheryn Baily Estes; sisters Jean Benson and Mary McLaughlin; children Kelly June McFarlin Gallien and Danny Clois McFarlin; and grandchildren Britt Estes Moore and Chyanne Grace Gallien.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Lois McFarlin Estes; children Bridget Estes Renfroe and husband Alan of Denison, William Robert (B. Bob) Estes and Terri of Kaufman, William E. (Bill) McFarlin and wife Rebecca Lou (Becky) of Senoia, Georgia, Benny Lee McFarlin and wife Tonja Kay of Kemp, Kathie Anne McFarlin Fivecoat and husband Randy Wayne of Terrell, Karen Elene McFarlin Roland and husband Russell Scott (Rusty) of Forney, and daughter-in-law Tonya Sue Baldwin McFarlin and Danny of Athens.
He also was survived by 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
A family service was held on Monday, April 27, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home, and interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
