County hosting clean-up, collection event Saturday

A monthly clean up and collection event will be held for Kaufman County residents on Saturday.
The county is holding monthly events one Saturday a month throughout the county. This week's clean up is from 8 a.m.to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kaufman Convenience Station at 701 Alton St.
Items collected for free during the event include old mattresses, old furniture, old appliances, trash and recyclables.
On Nov. 23, the county held an electronic recycling event, with more than 13,000 pounds of electronics collected. Funding was provided by Bluebonnet Resource Conservation and Development.
For more information go to www.kaufmancounty.net.
