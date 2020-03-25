John Dawson

John was born to Charles and Bernice Dawson on May, 24, 1948 in Indiana. He graduated from Portage High School in 1966. John was happiest on his ranch in Kaufman, Texas, and riding his Harley. He passed doing what he loved most in life, working on that ranch.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Leah; sons Chris Dawson and Jeremy Ketchum; daughters Megan Martinez and Racquel Oatman; and brothers Chuck Dawson (Ricky) and Bruce Dawson (Jane).
John had six grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler, Trinity, Vincent, Grace and Justin.
He will be dearly missed.
Arrangements were made under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
