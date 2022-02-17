Trinity Valley Community College art student Lillian Donathan received word that her artwork will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol.
The piece was chosen as a winner of the 2021 Congressional Institute’s art competition, ‘An Artistic Discovery.’
Donathan created the piece called Heroes in Disguise and it was represented in the 5th Congressional District, which is held by representative Lance Gooden.
This is the U.S. House of Representatives’ official art competition for high school students.
Only one student is selected to participate from each of the House Member’s and their work is included in the exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.
