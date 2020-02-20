Steven Leon Mayfield

Stevey Leon Mayfield, 75, of Kaufman passed away in Dallas on Feb. 14, 2020.
Stevey was born in Kaufman on Sept. 3, 1944, to Troy and Janettie Mayfield. Stevey was an outgoing man with a heart of gold. He was the kind of man who would help others out in any way he could and not ask for a favor to be returned. Stevey proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict from 1965 to 1967. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran.
He had a long and successful career that started with Southwestern Bell and ended up with his retirement from Trinity Valley Electric Coop after 27 years of service. Stevey had several hobbies that he enjoyed throughout his life. He was a great dancer, loved to barbeque, hunt and ride his motorcycle when he could. Stevey was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Janettie Mayfield, and a brother, Eugene Mayfield.
Stevey is survived by his son, Clinton Mayfield and loving partner Edith Huddleston.
Stevey will be greatly missed by those who got to know him. Services were held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020 at Parker-Ashworth Funeral with internment following in Kyser Cemetery.
