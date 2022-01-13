Kaufman ISD announced that all Kaufman ISD campuses will be closed to students on Friday, January 14.
The closing was brought by the high positive rate for COIVD cases that have resulted in teachers and students needing to be absent. The district decided to close campuses to students to allow more time for people to get well. Scheduled extracurricular activities will still take place, and teachers and staff will still report to their classrooms on campus.
Over the long weekend, campuses will undergo a deep cleaning and classes will resume on Tuesday following the holiday on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
