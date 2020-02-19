David Timothy Murph, 75, of Kaufman passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. He was born in Marion County, Georgia on June 9, 1944.
David and his wife, Fran, met playing competitive darts. Once David retired, he and Fran could be found making frequent trips to Shreveport where he would play Texas Hold 'Em Poker. For the last several years, you could find David at his booth at First Monday Trade Days in Canton, or an auction or many of the area weekend flea markets. He was always willing to make a deal and usually had a story to tell.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Fran. He is survived by his daughter Tracey Posada and husband Ricardo of Kaufman; stepdaughters Tammy McCoy of Mabank, Tiki Sherman and her husband Doyle of Heath, and Debbie Ison and her husband Rick of Murphy; stepson Terry Avant of Kaufman; and 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 21 at Eastgate Funeral Home, 1901 Eastgate Drive in Garland, followed by graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Seagoville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s honor to AMVETS of Texas, 928 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas, TX 75217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.