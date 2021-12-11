The City of Kaufman police and fire department are working together to collect food for the families in need in our community this Christmas season. The Kaufman police and fire department are asking the community to help out in any way they can. The food donations that are collected will be given to The Center of Kaufman to help families who are in need.
Food donations can be dropped off until Wednesday, Dec. 22nd at 5 p.m. at:
•Police department – 209 S. Washington Street (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
•Fire department – 301 S. Madison Street (Monday-Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM).
