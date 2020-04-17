Kooper Nail big bass
The Kaufman Herald/Photo courtesy Barbara Hanson Sutton

Kooper Nail is 7 years old and is a first grade student at Nash Elementary School. Taking a break from his online classes last week, he caught this nice bass in a pond at his grandparents’ farm. The fish was 22 inches long. He threw him back to get a little bigger, proclaiming “That had to be the biggest fish anyone has ever caught!”

