Scurry-Rosser High School baseball senior profile: Wyatt Vick
Family: Parents Darrell Vick, Carla Vick and sister Cheyenne Vick
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a walk-off double to win the game against Bosqueville
Plans after high school: Attending Desoto EMT and Fire Academy to become a frefighter
Who are your role models? My Dad, seeing how he has battled going through cancer and chemo treatments two different times now. Seeing the courage he has to keep going and never giving up is something I'll live by the rest of my life.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you? Why? Probably Coach Tharp, Coach Peavy and Coach Crow. They have all pushed me to be a better athlete but also a better person on and off the field
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? Hopefully I have a good job and a house just living the life God has given me.
What will you miss most about high school sports? The brotherhood and bonds you form with the people you play with and just the feeling of being on the field competing.
