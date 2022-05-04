For anyone in need of a car seat for their child/children under eight years of age, The Center is continuing to host their safe riders child safety seat distribution and education program.
The program has monthly virtual classes and in-person installations available in both English and Spanish. The program is also available for pregnant women in their third trimester. Interested clients will need to call (817) 264-4553 to register.
Who is this program for?
This program is for low-income families who travel on Texas highways.
What are the requirements for families?
1. Financial need (self-certified).
2. Someone in the household must have a vehicle and a working safety belt (lap and shoulder belt required for booster seats).
3. Attend a one-hour class to learn how to use the safety seat correctly.
4. Unlimited educational assistance, one-time seat assistance.
5. Parents must pre-register for class.
6. Expectant mothers should be in their last trimester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.