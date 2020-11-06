Despite having the home court advantage, the Kaufman Lions lost a heartbreaker of a volleyball match in the area playoff round to Longview Spring Hill High School on Nov. 3. The set scores for the match were 19-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, and 15-10.
With the win, Spring Hill improves to 18-11 overall on the season. Kaufman sees its 2020 season end at 12-14.
From the start, the Kaufman crowd was energized as they did everything that they could do to provide some vocal support to the Lions as the girls played some inspired volleyball as they built a two-one lead in the first three sets. Going into that fourth set, it looked like Kaufman had the momentum to secure a victory. However, it was not meant to be as Longview Spring Hill rallied to win the match in five sets.
Top players in this match for Kaufman were Evelyn Ramos (13 kills and 6 digs), Lily Lancaster (10 kills, 5 digs, and 3 service aces), Savannah Pasquinelli (12 kills), Paige Garmon (6 kills), Lexi Esparza (4 kills), Demi Davis (17 digs), Reece Yager (13 digs), Taylor Sandberg (12 digs and 14 assists), Piper Wilburn (6 digs and 25 assists), Olivia Mohr (4 digs), and Kate Elzner (4 kills and 2 service aces).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.