Senior Connect (Meals On Wheels) closed senior centers county-wide on March 18. The centers will be opened as each city/community directs. Terrell said they may not open until after May 1. Anyone with questions or requests can call Senior Connect at (469) 376-6325.
The following information is for Meals on Wheels recipients:
All current home delivery clients will receive five frozen meals and breakfast items once a week. This is to make fewer exposure points than daily meal delivery might pose.
All clients who used to eat at our senior centers have the option to be added to home delivery routes or to pick up meals from the kitchens on delivery day. Per the Area Agency on Aging, the usual qualifying guidelines for home delivery have been suspended to include congregate participants.
The Kemp Connect kitchen will remain open to prepare frozen meals to all Kemp and Mabank area clients. Kemp has requested 14 congregate clients be added to home delivery weekly service, while regular congregate attendees are picking up meals at the “drive thru.”
Elmo requested five meals be added to the weekly home delivery routes. Other congregate participants can drive thru at Elmo Volunteer Fire Department and pick up their five frozen meals.
Kaufman Connect has gone to weekly meal delivery and a phone tree to keep connected to 25 participants in need. Kaufman Connect’s sponsor, First Baptist Church Kaufman, let the community know they are willing to provide home-delivered meals to vulnerable residents in the county. Families and neighbors are encouraged to call the church for assistance.
Senior Connect called our contact at T-Mobile, which is supplying 24 new tablets with cell service. This will help keep home-bound clients in touch and connected.
Senior Connect plans to place five unused GrandCare units with clients to encourage socializing.
The Center Kaufman food pantry is still open and plans to remain open. TheNorth Texas Food Bank (NTFB) produce truck visits will continue until the NTFB says otherwise. The truck delivers fresh produce to city of Kaufman, Kemp, Combine/Crandall and Elmo residents once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.