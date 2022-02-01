At 6:25 a.m. on Jan. 29, Kaufman County Sheriff’s responded to a shooting call at the 2300 block of San Marcos in the Travis Ranch area.
Deputies arrived and found a victim shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.
During the shooting investigation the deputies were told the shooting occurred during an argument between neighbors.
The adult male victim identified the neighbor Zaterrius Jaron Minor to the deputies as the one he had the confrontation with.
Minor was not at the location during the investigation. Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Minor for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Minor is a black male, 25 years-old, stands at 5’07”, weighs 137 pounds, has black hair, and brown eyes.
This is an ongoing investigation. For any information regarding the whereabouts of Zaterrius Minor, contact Investigator Corder at (972) 932-9640. To remain anonymous, contact Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.