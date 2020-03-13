The 2020 Best of the Best ballot is inside this week’s edition of the Kaufman Herald, as well as the March 5 edition.
There are more than 100 categories available for readers to vote for their favorites in Best Shopping and Services; Best Food and Drink Establishments; and Best People.
New categories this year are best non-profit organization, customer service, family entertainment venue, coffee, cleaning company, and beer and wine bar.
Readers are asked to vote in at least 10 categories if they would like to be entered to win a $50 gift card. Of course, those who want to fill out an entire ballot are welcome as well!
Ballots can be entered multiple times, but only by using the original forms available in the Herald. Ballots are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
Winning businesses will receive a certificate for display and will be invited to advertise in our Best of the Best special publication, which will be released on April 30. Anyone with questions or comments is welcome to call the Herald at (972) 932-2171.
