The Kaufman County Commissioner’s Court is calling an emergency meeting for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. During this meeting, the court will discuss any take any needed action regarding the next steps for the COVID-19 situation in Kaufman County.
“Due to our proximity to the Dallas and Fort Worth, evidence supports a high probability the virus will continue to spread and reach Kaufman County,” county officials said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “We must all do our part to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
If you are a non-essential business, consider closing, reducing your workforce, or providing solutions for working from home. Community transmission means that COVID-19 is circulating and that we should act as if we are all exposed. If you are sick, you must stay home. All residents must monitor their health carefully at this time. Even if you are not sick, stay home as much as you can: work from home, study from home and avoid all unnecessary interactions and events.”
Kaufman County will provide an update after tomorrow’s emergency meeting.
