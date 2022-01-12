The Kaufman County first responders were busy the past week with many calls, with an excess of accident calls.
Chief of the Kaufman Fire Department, Ronnie Davis, took to the department’s Facebook page urging drivers to be cautious on the roads during weather conditions. Davis also urged drivers to slow down when driving on curves to prevent accidents that can be caused by taking them too fast or taking them even at normal speed while road conditions are hazardous.
Fire report 01-07-22 to 01-10-22:
1-7 Medical Emergency E. 6th St.
1-7 Medical Emergency E. 6th St.
1-8 Accident E. Hwy. 175 at split
1-8 Accident W. Hwy. 175 and 243
1-8 Accident W. Hwy. 175 at split
1-8 Accident 6th Street at Royal
1-8 Accident W. Hwy. 175 and 243
1-8 Accident E. Hwy. 175 at split
1-8 Accident W. Hwy. 175 and 243
1-8 Fire-transformer S. Washington St.
1-8 Medical Emergency State Hwy. 243
1-9 Medical Emergency S. Houston St.
1-9 Medical Emergency FM 1836
1-9 Accident W. Hwy. 175 and 243
1-9 Accident W. Hwy. 175 and 243
1-9 Medical Emergency W. Hickory
1-9 Hit and run W. Hwy. 175 and 243
1-9 Medical Emergency Callan St.
1-10 Accident Rand Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.