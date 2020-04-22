An April 22 shooting in Terrell killed a 15-year-old male, according to the Terrell Police Department.
At 1:27 a.m., Terrell police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Greenwood. Upon arriving, the officers were directed to a resident’s backyard, where they found the gunshot victim.
Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Terrell Police and Texas Rangers arrived to conduct an investigation, which is still active. The name of the victim has not been released.
