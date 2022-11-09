Billie Bob Boofer

Our dear loving brother, Billy Bob Boofer of Warsaw, Texas, went home to meet our Lord on 10/26/2022.
He is survived by his children, Thomas James Boofer and wife and his two grandchildren, Brandon Boofer, Breana Boofer and Jaydon Boofer; siblings, Susie Boofer, Brooka Bruns and Pat Milligan, Bruce and his wife, Jennifer Daniels Boofer, and Will Ann Terranova; his nieces and nephews, Carlee Dillon, Margaret Dillon Curtis. Heather Frye and husband, Cody, Tara Schoenle and husband, Eugene Schoenle, Candra Gammon and husband, Brandon, Farin Milligan and husband, Spencer, Taylar Luke and husband, Conner. Alex Todd and husband, Dustin, Rayce Terranova, Austin Laguardia. Houston Daniels and Daniel Boofer; great nieces and nephews, Camryn Issak, Canyon Isaak, Easton Issak, Trystan Williams, Bentley Frye, Parker Frye, Hadley Frye and Brycen Frye, Raven Gammon, Finley Gammon and Olivia Gammon, also many aunts, uncles , cousins and friends.
A funeral will be held Nov. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rosser.
