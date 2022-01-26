Guillermo Escobedo

Guillermo passed peacefully from his earthly life on the morning of January 4th after a battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and caregivers during his last days of his life.
Guillermo was born on June 25, 1956 in Tejamen Durango , Mexico but has lived his life as a proudful Texan since 1973. He was a loving son to the parents Roberto Escobedo and Juana Miranda. He was the middle child of 6 siblings ( Andres, Juan, Roberto, Rosalio,and Maria Guajelupe). He married the love of his life Maria De Lourdes as they stayed happily married for a successful 45 years. He worked as a supervisor at Falcon Steel for 39 years in Kaufman Texas. He worked to provide for his family, only son Guillermo Jr and his three beautiful daughters Alicia, Anna, and Erica. On top of being a phenomenal father, he was an even better grandfather to all his grandkids. His granddaughters Keira and Mercy the apple of his eye. Following with his grandsons Josue, Lukas, Kameron and Julian who he prepared to follow in his footsteps . He was known for many things in his community but a friend and helper is what he was proud to be.
As he goes to be with the glorious father in Heaven, we shall keep his memory alive forever.
