In conjunction with The Center, the North Texas Food Bank is bringing a mobile food pantry to Kaufman High School.
Distribution will take place form 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Kaufman High School. Distribution is on a first-come, first-served basis, and food must be placed inside visitors’ vehicles. No proof of identification or income is necessary.
On June 3, more than 300 families received food boxes through the mobile pantry.
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization based in Plana. Last year, the Food Bank worked in partnership with member agencies from the Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million meals across a 13-county service area — this means more than 200,000 meals per day for children, seniors and families.
“The need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need, the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts,” the organization said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.” NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.