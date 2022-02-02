Dangerous winter weather is upon us, and Trinity Valley Electric Co-Op is expecting impacts on our electrical infrastructure.
As this weather event unfolds, primary TVEC response information will be posted to the news section of TVEC.NET.
At this point ERCOT has assured grid operators that they expect to have plenty of power available, and rolling outages should not be required.
If that changes, we will be alerting members as quickly as possible. That would be preceded by a call for energy conservation.
Below are TVEC links that may be helpful during the winter storm:
TVEC Member News Posts
https://www.tvec.net/latest-news/
TVEC Outage Center
https://www.tvec.net/outage-center/
TVEC Outage Map
http://outages.tvec.net/#viewer-menu-parent
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.