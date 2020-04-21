Pam Corder loads a truck bed with boxes full of fruits and vegetables as she speaks of how she began organizing daily care package deliveries for Rosser residents.
“I work for Kaufman County, and I had been sharing that they were going to be giving away food at the Assembly of God in Kaufman. And so, everyday I would share and share! One day I asked, ‘Hey, if we were to come, could we give to our elderly in our community?’ and they said yes!”
Rosser is a small community of less than 400 people, which has many residents that are elderly. With such a small population, they have become a tight knit community. “We definitely take care of our own,” says Corder.
The contents of the care packages vary. One day’s delivery contained assorted fruits and vegetables, such as papayas, cucumbers, mushrooms, and pre-packaged salads. Women also received flowers, as a small way to brighten their days during troubling times.
With the truck now loaded, Corder's nephew, Garret Orman, starts driving the route. One by one the packages are delivered to the homes of residents who have requested them. At each stop Corder knocks on doors and talks with residents, knowing each one by name, as she hands them their care packages.
Corder says they fed 15 families on the first day of delivery, increasing to 30 by the next day. She hopes to continue the deliveries, providing many of the residents with much needed assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
