Kaufman Lions Club members and State Representative Keith Bell donated a total of $5,350 to fund the start of the Johnny Countryman Memorial Scholarship fund.
The Kaufman Lions Club members raised $2,850 and Keith Bell matched up to $2,500 that the Kaufman Lions raised.
Johnny Countryman was a volunteer in a number of organizations in Kaufman for 30 plus years. Countryman served our nation during the Vietnam War era in the Navy where he learned to speak Mandarin Chinese so he could eavesdrop on their communications from a ship out in the ocean. He organized the Kaufman Memorial Day Ceremonies for 30 years or so. He also served as a member, chairman, treasurer, and a board member on the baseball committee for the Kaufman Lions Club. There really wasn’t a service act that Countryman hadn’t been a part of. Countryman would be the first person to help someone down on their luck or write a check for those effected by natural disasters. Needless to say, Countryman served as a vital piece of the Kaufman community.
“One of our biggest goals is to shrink the gap in our community between the positions that are available at our major employers and the skillsets that are available to fill those positions,” said Anne Glasscock, Kaufman Chamber CEO.
High school seniors who work for Kaufman Chamber members are eligible to apply for this scholarship. Scholarship amounts start at $1,000; any funds not given as scholarships in a given year will go into an account to create a grant fund for scholarship recipients who want to come back to open a business in Kaufman.
How can Kaufman Chamber members help?
-Hire high school students and share scholarship information
-Host a fundraiser at your business
-Make a donation with your chamber invoice
-Participate in a fundraiser
