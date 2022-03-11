Kaufman Police Chief Dana Whitaker put together a presentation for the City Council that broke down how Kaufman has posted a dramatic reduction in crime in 2021.
When comparing offense charges such as murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, and auto theft from 2020 to 2021, there has been a decrease in offenses by 40 percent.
In 2021, there was an increase in enforcement activity between arrests, traffic stops, DWI arrests, and drug arrests by 27 percent when compared to the enforcement activity in 2020.
The hotspots for crimes in 2021 were at the locations below:
• 2000 Block W/B Hwy 175
• 100 Blk. E. Mulberry St.
• Pawn Express, 200 E. Mulberry
• Mulberry Crossings
• Kaufman PD (Reporting Location)
• Briarwood Apartments (500 BLK E. 6th)
• 1200 Blk. FM 1836 (Rand Rd.)
• Circle K
• McDonalds
• Vista Lane Apartments (Primary Spot)
• Wal-Mart
• Whataburger
• 1000 Blk. E/B Hwy 175
• Kaufman S.O. (Reporting Location)
Crime rates dropped in 2020 due to many people being at home when the world shut down because of Covid. Crimes are opportunity driven and when many people were home, there wasn’t as much opportunity for criminals to conduct crimes because many of the crimes seen nowadays are theft related.
As the Covid situation has continued to loosen, more police officers came out and patrolled. “We go after the people we identify as problems,” said Whitaker. We develop cases on those people and prosecute them. We have a lot of police officers that are very dedicated to what they do. They work hard at it.”
