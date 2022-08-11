Aggies

Recipients of the Kaufman County A&M Scholarship Club’s scholarships gather together for a night of celebration on July 30 at the Kaufman Civic Center.

 

 Courtesy Photo

On July 30, the Kaufman County A&M Club held their annual Kaufman County A&M Scholarship Banquet and Dinner at the Kaufman Civic Center. Recipients of the scholarships gathered together with their families and club members at the banquet to celebrate and dine together over a meal, which was catered by Julio's Market. The Kaufman County A&M Club and Mothers Club together gave out $56,570 in scholarships to 54 Kaufman County Students attending Texas A&M University this fall. Congratulations to all these deserving Aggies!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.