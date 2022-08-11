On July 30, the Kaufman County A&M Club held their annual Kaufman County A&M Scholarship Banquet and Dinner at the Kaufman Civic Center. Recipients of the scholarships gathered together with their families and club members at the banquet to celebrate and dine together over a meal, which was catered by Julio's Market. The Kaufman County A&M Club and Mothers Club together gave out $56,570 in scholarships to 54 Kaufman County Students attending Texas A&M University this fall. Congratulations to all these deserving Aggies!
Kaufman County A&M Club gives out $56,570 in scholarships at annual banquet and diner
