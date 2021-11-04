Lloyd George Chrestman 92, of Combine, TX went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2021, peacefully in his home. Lloyd was born on December 17, 1928 to Alton Texas and Maggie Zoe Chrestman in Decatur, TX. Lloyd graduated from Decatur High School and joined the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, he married Peggy McQuinn in 1957 and later settled in Combine,TX where they lived for over 50 years. They attended First Baptist Church of Crandall, and were active members for many years. Lloyd worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for more than 40 years before retiring. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Lloyd was an outdoorsman and loved gardening, fishing, hunting, and taking walks through the woods. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Alton and Maggie Chrestman, children Alton Frank Chrestman and Gary Fulton, brother Paul Willard Chrestman, sisters Billie Rutland and Mary Perkins. Those left to cherish his memory are; his wife, Peggy Chrestman; his son, Lloyd George Chrestman Jr. of Combine, TX; sister, Lora Mae Warner of Nemo, TX; granddaughter, Melissa Zoe Ramirez and husband, Michael Ramirez of Kaufman, TX; great granddaughter, Elisa Consuelo Ramirez (Papa’s Partner) and fiance, Connor Bazhaw of Kaufman, TX; sisters- in-law, Peggy Chrestman of Combine, TX and Patsy Hale of Decatur, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. Graveside services were held Tuesday November2, 2020 at 10:00AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Combine, Texas under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home of Kaufman.
