Due to an overwhelming response, no more testing is available for today, Monday, January 10, for the free COVID-19 tests at the Shops at Terrell, 301 Tanger Dr. (I-20 @ SH 34) as they have reached capacity. For the health and safety of those seeking a COVID test, the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management made the decision to close the site for today due to the overwhelming demand.
Testing will resume tomorrow (Tues. Jan. 11) at a new location and possibly a drive thru location to be determined. Check the County website or social media for updates.
Website - www.kaufmancounty.net
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kaufmancountytx/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/KaufmanCoTX
When testing resumes tomorrow, there will be rapid tests and a PCR tests. PCR test results will take 48 to 72 hours.
NOTE: The Shops at Terrell had no responsibility in making the decision to halt testing for today and the County thanks them for their participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.