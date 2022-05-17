Rex E. Chandler, 75, of Wills Point, TX went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2022. Rex was born on October 14, 1946, to Elvis and Leonna West Chandler in Center, TX.
He was raised in Kaufman and went to school here. Rex married Pamela Willadson on October 1, 1971, and they have been together for a loving 50 years. He worked for TVEC for 40 plus years before retiring in 2006. He was also a master electrician and helped many families with fairness and kindness. Rex worked in the Brookshire’s produce for five to six years after retirement, as he was a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting, but his most precious time was spent with family and friends. Rex was beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and brother. His parents and siblings: E.J. Chandler, Walter Chandler, Wallace Chandler and Tinnie Hixon preceded him death.
Those left to cherish his memory: are wife Pamela, children: Michael Chandler and wife Sonya, Rodney Chandler and wife Karla and David Chandler and wife Tamara; grandchildren: Whitney Coppinger, Lauren Manry and husband David, Alisa Chandler, Tylor Chandler and wife Lauren, Maranda Chandler, Kaylyn McClemore and husband Jeremy, Alexendria Brown and husband Justin, Lauren Allen and husband Kyle and Hannah Chandler; great grandchildren: Abigail Manry, Chloe Coppinger, Adyson Manry, Luke Coppinger, Mason Manry, Ava Manry, Dean Chandler, Kenner McClemore, Kooper McClemore, Josie McClemore, River Brown and Wilder Brown; sister Jeanie Pate; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family will celebrate the life of Rex with a visitation of Thursday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a service on Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. in Victory Church of Scurry and interment to follow at Wilson Chapel Cemetery.
