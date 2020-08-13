Billy Dock Hatcher, 70, of Gun Barrel City went to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2020.
Billy was born to Mott and Fayrene Hatcher on Dec. 10, 1949 in Kaufman, Texas. He was raised and went to school in Scurry. Billy was married to Mary Carpenter Hatcher on March 1, 1985. Billy was currently the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Gun Barrel City.
Billy loved to play basketball and softball and loved watching his kids and grandkids playing all sports. Billy especially loved going to the Special Olympics and watching his grandson and best buddy, Travis, winning all of his gold medals.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, great granddaughter Halen Mitchell and two brothers, Donnie and David Hatcher.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Hatcher; sons Heath Hatcher and wife Sherry of Flint, Clayton Hatcher and wife Missy of Kaufman, Clay Stevens and wife Julie of Rowlett and Eric Stevens and wife Lori of Crandall; sister Marsha Tuggle and husband Roy of Combine and brother-in-law Buford Carpenter of Farmers Branch, along with numerous grandchildren, great-granddaughters and many relatives and friends.
