The Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman will host a diabetes support group from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 15. Attendees have been instructed to drive to the parking lot located behind the hospital. Attendees will then be screened at the front of the hospital entrance as well as be required to wear a mask during the duration of the time in the facility. For more information, please contact Anita Hurtado at (972) 932-5252. For those who want to attend virtually, email at anitahurtado@texashealth.org to receive a link to attend the group virtually.
This support group is free to the community. No pre-registration required but space is limited. Those considering attending should not attend if experiencing a headache, fever, body aches, chills, cough, or any COVID like symptoms.
There are also diabetes basics classes that the hospital holds on the fourth Wednesday of each month. The class topics include nutrition basics, exercise, self-testing, lab results, medications, healthy coping, problem solving, and avoiding complications.
The 2022 class schedule is listed below:
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 26
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 23
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 23
11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 16
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 27
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on May 25
9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 22
