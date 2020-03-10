The Kaufman High School robotics teams made the trip to Frisco to compete in the BEST Robotics/UIL State Championship and brought home some hardware! Competing in the 5A-6A division, the team received second place in robot performance and first runner up in the state championship.
Students competed in timed head-to-head robot matches, engineering documentation and research, marketing presentations and booths, interviews, and exhibiting good spirit/sportsmanship in all areas. Some of the robotics students demonstrated their work to the Kaufman School Board on March 9.
