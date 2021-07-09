Kaufman Lion coaching staff to host football camp for incoming students in fourth through ninth grades.
The camp will cover all aspects of being a Kaufman Lion football player. Coaching staff will cover offense and defense, while running drills of speed and agility. Camp runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 26-28.
To register a player, fill out the camp form located on the KISD Facebook page and return the form and $20 to the high school field house by July 19.
