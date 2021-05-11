This past weekend, the Kaufman Lion baseball team captured the bi-district playoff title by sweeping Wills Point in a best of three series, defeating Wills Point 3-2 in the first game, then 9-3 in the second title.
“Our boys had a great bi-district series led by Landon Stocks and defense in the first game,” Head Coach Jacob Cockrum said. “The energy from the crowd on Friday was amazing. I haven’t ever seen that many fans at a high school baseball game. On Saturday, our bats came alive to help seal the victory behind a great pitching performance by Javier Garcia. Wills Point is a good team and it took everyone on our team to beat them.”
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 19-10-1 overall on the season. The Lions will now advance to play Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the area playoff round. Coming into the area round series, Liberty-Eylau will be sporting a 23-7-2 overall record and are the 2021 District 15-4A champions.
In the playoff series against Wills Point, game one in this series was definitely a pitcher’s duel between Kaufman’s Landon Stocks and Wills Point’s Christian Zincke. For Kaufman, Stocks pitched a complete game while surrendering just two runs (one earned) on two hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk. On the flip side for Wills Point, Zincke, worked 6.1 innings while giving up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
Through the top of the third inning, this game remained scoreless. But, then in the bottom of the third inning, Kaufman got on the board first when Landon Tucker lifted a sacrifice fly to right which plated John Maldonado from third base.
Maldonado had doubled and stole third base earlier in the inning, which set up this scoring chance for Kaufman. So, now Kaufman led 1-0.
In the top of the fifth inning, Wills Point tied the game at 1-all thanks a RBI ground out.
Then, Kaufman retook the lead at 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning on a RBI single to left field by Bryan Tovar.
However, in the top of the seventh and final inning, Wills Point evened the score at 2-all due in large part to a Kaufman error.
In the end, Kaufman, being the home team in this game, got the final at bat and it paid off. First, Stocks began the inning with a single. Then, Cody Dickinson came in as a courtesy runner for Stocks, then promptly stole second base. After a ground out by Kevin Soto moved Dickinson to third base, Javier Garcia won the game for the Lions when he laid down a beautifully executed suicide squeeze bunt which scored Dickinson. Final score: Kaufman 3-Wills Point 2.
Javier Garcia played a starring role for Kaufman in game 2 as he pitched a complete game while surrendering three runs on four hits with 11 strike outs and 0 walks.
Early on in game two of this series, the action was fast and furious. Initially, Kaufman got on the board first in the top of the first inning via a RBI single to left by Tovar, giving Kaumfan a 1-0 lead.
That slim margin, however, did not last long at all. The Tigers responded in the bottom of the first inning with three runs via RB single and a two RBI double respective. So Wills Point was now in front by a count of 3-1.
At this point in game two, Kaufman was down but they were not out by any means. The Lions began to battle back as they got single runs in the second and fourth innings to tie the game at 3-all. These runs came home due to a RBI infield single by Alexis Munoz and a RBI sacrifice fly to left by Soto.
Then, with one out in the fifth inning, Roy Garcia put Kaufman ahead to stay in game two as he crushed a solo home run deep to center field. This home run put Kaufman ahead 4-3.
In the sixth inning, Kaufman put this game in the win column when they plated four big runs to increase their lead to 8-3. The runs in this frame were produced by Maldonado (two RBI single to right), and Tovar (two RBI triple to right).
Finally, Stocks capped the scoring in this game for Kaufman when he belted a solo home run to center in the top of the seventh and last inning.
The area playoff best of three series schedule vs. Texarkana Liberty Eylau is as follows:
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Sulphur Springs High School.
Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Sulphur Springs High School.
Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Sulphur Springs High School.
