Investigators in Kaufman County are searching for information regarding a shooting that occurred in the Windmill Farms Community in Forney on Monday, May 18. The shooting occured around 6:45 p.m., when several 911 calls were received reporting two black males shooting a firearm from a gray Dodge Charger. One homeowner narrowly missed injury, when a bullet went through their back door. Nearby, another resident was holding a family gathering when a bullet entered through the fence in their backyard.
The investigators are now attempting to identify a young black male who is a person of interest in the case, who was seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts, and a blue mask. The person of interest was seen driving a gray or silver Dodge Charger prior to the shooting. The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office states that this person currently has no charges against him.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4500, or submit a tip anonymously at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.
