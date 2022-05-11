The Kaufman County Leadership Class of 2021/2022 donated $15,000 to Lone Star CASA on May 5.
The leadership class held their “Camo and Pearls” fundraiser on Feb. 26 where they raised a total of $35,000 to donate to two 501(c)(3) organizations.
In April, the class donated a check to the Children’s Advocacy Center for Kaufman County.
Lone Star CASA was founded in 1992, Lone Star CASA — Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children — serves Rockwall and Kaufman Counties in Texas. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports volunteers who gather important information about abused and neglected children and offer recommendations to judges that help them decide what is the best interests of each child.
Lone Star CASA is part of larger CASA systems that operate statewide and nationwide. They help children who have experienced abuse and neglect are removed from their homes for their safety and well-being.
Lone Star CASA has a motto saying, “We don’t stand down in our advocacy until every child is placed in an environment where they can grow up safe, healthy and happy.”
“CASA had asked us to help them with confetti boxes, we are hoping this money will help you be able to do that for the children,” said Veronica York, leadership class project manager. “They provide [the children] with boxes for special occasions like birthdays and celebrations and graduations and things like that. They do serve Kaufman County and we want to make sure everyone is aware what they do in Kaufman County and also help get them more advocates to sign up to be CASAs because we need more of them in Kaufman County to help the children here.”
“I just want to tell you all thank you,” said Lauren Rowe, Executive Director of Lone Star CASA. “This was amazing to us to have your support on this fundraiser. Kaufman County is one of the biggest areas we serve and there is a need here. It is also the one that we don’t get as much support from, so to get the support of you guys, your friends, co-workers, and everybody that showed up means a lot to our organization to have Kaufman rally behind Kaufman kids. These funds really do help.If you know of anyone that wants to volunteer, we are desperately looking for people out here who don’t have to drive as far to go to court and work out here to care of these kids. Thank you for everything you guys did, we appreciate it.”
