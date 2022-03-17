3-7-22 S Washington structure fire oven on fire
3-7-22 Fill in at Crandall VFD
3-7-22 S Houston fire alarm
3-7-22 Hwy 175 at Bud Stoy grass fire
3-7-22 FM 2860 and Cr 155 grass fire
3-7-22 Sapphire Blvd control burn investigation
3-7-22 Lajolla Dr medical emergency
3-7-22 E 1st medical emergency
3-8-22 Hwy 175 and 34 vehicle accident
3-8-22 Janet Circle public assist fall
3-8-22 S Jefferson medical emergency respiratory arrest
3-8-22 Melody Circle medical emergency
3-9-22e Mulberry vehicle accident
3-9-22 Pea Ridge grass fire
3-9-22 Hwy 175 and Fair Road two vehicle accident
3-9-22 W Grove medical emergency
3-9-22 Fair Street medical emergency
3-9-22 E 6th St medical emergency
3-10-22 N Washington medical emergency
3-10-22 Fill in at Crandall VFD
3-10-22 S Jefferson medical emergency fall
3-10-22 W Hickory medical emergency
3-10-22 S Jefferson medical emergency
3-10-22 Cr 4093 structure fire assist Scurry shop building on fire
3-10-22 Sapphire Blvd medical emergency
3-11-22 Cr 4079 mutual aid to Scurry on structure fire home totally destroyed
3-11-22 Nash Drive medical emergency
3-11-22 Sundown Drive control burn investigation
3-12-22 N Wilson medical emergency
3-12-22 Fm 2578 grass fire
3-12-22 S Jefferson medical fall
3-13-22 S Madison vehicle accident
3-13-22 E Hwy 175 medical emergency
3-13-22 Cr 140 grass fire
3-13-22 Cr 4106 structure fire mutual aid to Crandall
3-14-22 Janet Circle medical emergency
3-14-22 S Jackson public assist unlock
3-14-22 E Hwy 175 medical emergency seizures
3-14-22 Hwy 175 and Bud Stoy vehicle accident
3-14-22 Sublett fire alarm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.