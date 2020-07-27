Eric Oden Austin passed from this life into eternal life Tuesday July, 21st 2020 at 11:54 p.m. with his family surrounding him.
Eric was born on March 18th 2005 in Longview,Tx. Eric was raised in Tatum, TX with his twin brother Ethan Austin and his sisters Tami, Jamie and Lois Austin by their parents James and Kimberly Austin.
Eric started this life by fighting, he was born at 32 weeks prematurely and was in the NICU for 5 weeks after birth. He had several different health conditions as he was growing up. In 2015 Eric had gotten his first halo. He then had to have a second halo surgery in 2017. On September 21st 2018 Eric was diagnosed with HCC liver cancer and was given 2 months to live. He surpassed and outlived what doctors said he could do.
Eric dreamed of becoming a Police Officer and he got his dream job of becoming a junior deputy in Kaufman County. He loved to watch The Flash and play with his toy soldiers with his brother. Eric loved wolves and legos.
Eric passed away in his Mother’s arms and before he took his last breath, he looked up and smiled. Eric will be forever loved by his family and never forgotten. Some of his closest family members include : Ethan Austin (brother) Kimberly Austin (Mother) James Austin ( Father) Jamie Austin (Sister) Tami Austin (Sister) Lois Brandon (Sister) Timmothy Brandon (Brother- In Law) and his nieces and nephew: Jetta, Arabella, and Nolan Brandon. We love you so much Eric, and we want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being such an awesome and loving man! You have been so brave and strong through all of this and we are so honored to be part of your family.
Memorial services will be 4:30 pm Friday in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home.
