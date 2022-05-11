The Brinson Chevrolet in Kaufman had the new 2023 Corvette Z06 on display on Monday, May 9.
Brinson Chevrolet was one of eight dealerships in Texas to display the car. Features of the car were shown by Corvette employees, spectators even were able to sit in the car to get the feel of the car’s set-up. The Brinson Chevrolet is located at 825 E. Fair Street.
