The Texas Department of State Health Services conducted drive-in COVID-19 testing on Thursday and Friday at the Kaufman Fire Department. Appointments are required, and those receiving a test are asked to keep their windows closed until they’re told to open them for the test. Information about test sites and requests for appointments are available at https://txcovidtest.org

