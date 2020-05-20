The Texas Department of State Health Services conducted drive-in COVID-19 testing on Thursday and Friday at the Kaufman Fire Department. Appointments are required, and those receiving a test are asked to keep their windows closed until they’re told to open them for the test. Information about test sites and requests for appointments are available at https://txcovidtest.org
featured
Mobile testing arrives in Kaufman
- Herald Staff report
-
-
- 0
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Rider, horse die in collision with SUV
- Tornadoes touch down briefly in Malakoff, Mabank
- KISD board members discuss decreases in funding
- UPDATE: 14-year-old girl has been found
- 3 people injured in dog attack, 2 dogs euthanized
- Graduation ceremony for Kaufman seniors to be held June 6
- Mobile testing arrives in Kaufman
- Crandall High School recognized for superior music education
- Readers select Best of the Best of Kaufman
- Bryan Haskell Morrow
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.