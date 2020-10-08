Hello, Kaufman County! My name is Taylor Dunn and I am excited to announce my presence in this week’s edition of the Kaufman Herald. I have recently accepted the role of news reporter for the Herald and look forward to fulfilling this responsibility and serving you, the reader, by bringing you full coverage of Kaufman County. I am a 2012 graduate of Kemp High School and first became familiar with Kaufman during my high school years. I furthered my education at Dallas Baptist University graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biblical Studies along with a minor in communications. Much of my previous job experience involves church work. I have always carried great interest in reporting and journalism so I am thrilled by the opportunity to utilize my passion and giftedness through this outlet. I am married to my beautiful wife of three years, Nicole, and we have a two-year-old son, Ryan. I enjoy sports and am a die-hard Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys, and Dallas Mavericks fan. My family and I attend FBC Kaufman where I serve in the worship and student ministries. I love connecting with people and doing my part to serve the community. I believe in doing whatever task lays before me with excellence and I will strive to bring you quality and enjoyable content each week. I’m glad to be a part of the Kaufman Herald team!
Taylor Dunn
972.932.2171 Ext. 102
