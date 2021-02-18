Kaufman ISD recognized its educators of the year from each of the district’s seven campuses at the Feb. 8 Board Meeting.
Each teacher was nominated to represent their school as Educator of the Year and voted on by fellow staff.
The Mary Edith Ashworth Educators of the Year are Prescilyn Amarillo (Monday Elementary), Stephen Armstrong (Kaufman High), Lizbeth Cordero (Nash Elementary), Lisa Macalik (Phillips Elementary), Ashton Marcellus (Helen Edwards), Gather McBride (Gary Campbell High), and Emily Nelson (O.P. Norman Junior High).
Each recipient received a metal apple and a plaque from central office. Each educator will be featured on KISD’s social media pages for the achievement.
Later this semester, central office will select one primary educator and one secondary educator from this group to be recognized by Education Service Contracting Region 10.
Additionally, the board presented the B.E.S.T. Educator of the Year Award to Magarita Garcia. This award is granted by an independent organization outside of KISD. To qualify, one must have attended a Christian university and nominated by a church member.
“These teachers represent the professionalism that we try to instill in all of our teachers,” said KISD superintendent Dr. Lori Blaylock. “I congratulate them for what they do for our students in the classroom."
