The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is searching for five armed men who were caught on camera burglarizing a fireworks stand near Interstate I-20 in Forney at 12:30 a.m on July 4. In a video shared by the sheriff’s office, each of the five men can be seen entering the stand armed with handguns, and stealing more than $1,200 in fireworks. The video can be viewed on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. Investigators encouraged residents to watch the video of the burglary, which shows the faces of each suspect.
The owner of the fireworks stand, who asked not to be identified, said she is glad she had security footage of the burglary and hopes someone recognizes the suspects. After reviewing the stand’s inventory, she believes they took more than $6,000 in fireworks.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Investigator Charles Sexton at (972) 932-9791, or to submit a tip at KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
