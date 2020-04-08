Free family activities for Easter!
- Courtesy Fox Printing and the Kaufman Herald
-
-
- 0
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tenth case of COVID-19 found in Kaufman County
- Kaufman County reaches nine confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Fifth case of COVID-19 reported in Kaufman County
- 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County
- Coronavirus cases in Kaufman County increase to 4
- Guinn Godwin Receives surprise birthday parade
- Hundreds of COVID-19 cases likely are in county, health officer says
- Kaufman Parks popular during Shelter in Place orders
- County's third case of Covid-19 reported in Crandall
- Confirmed cases in Kaufman County are in their 40s
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.